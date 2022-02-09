Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 649 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 38,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $18.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

