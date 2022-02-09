Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

NYSE CR traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $105.00. 5,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,734. Crane has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

