Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $9.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

BAP traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credicorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Credicorp worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

