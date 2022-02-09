Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 29,797 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 209,759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.