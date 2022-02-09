Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

