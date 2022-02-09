Credit Suisse AG Has $6.61 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.