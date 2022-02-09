Credit Suisse AG Invests $6.84 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $671,977,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.70.

Several analysts have commented on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

