Credits (CS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $333,755.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $10.34 million and $333,755.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

