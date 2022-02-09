Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCAP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerhard Lombard purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CCAP opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

