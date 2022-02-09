Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 42,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,272,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

