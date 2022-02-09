Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 143.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $187.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

