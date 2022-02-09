Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives $201.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.80. 53,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.18. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

