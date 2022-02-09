Css LLC Il Acquires 22,426 Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.63% of Environmental Impact Acquisition worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 64.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 705,357 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,691,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

In other news, Director Matthew Alan Walker bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Environmental Impact Acquisition Profile

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.