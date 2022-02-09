Css LLC Il Invests $1.31 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.05% of Cadence Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

