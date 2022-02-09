CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

