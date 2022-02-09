CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their price objective on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

CTS stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

