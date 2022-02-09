Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $145.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

