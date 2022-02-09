Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $3.13 on Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Curate coin can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00007141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $26.10 million and $3.09 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curate has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00107877 BTC.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,638 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.