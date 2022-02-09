CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,826. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CURO Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CURO Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

