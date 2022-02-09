CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CAO Francene Lapoint Sells 5,000 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVBF opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

