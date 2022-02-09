CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CAO Francene Lapoint Sells 5,000 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CVBF opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
