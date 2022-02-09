CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0028

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $7,276.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.77 or 0.07216503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.88 or 1.00277372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006449 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

