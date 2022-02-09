CyberMiles (CMT) One Day Volume Tops $216,400.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $216,400.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,192.49 or 0.99728358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00313319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00070824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001442 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

