CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.