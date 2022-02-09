DA Davidson Weighs in on Paylocity Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paylocity in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the software maker will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.82. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

