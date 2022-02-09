Dalton Investments LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dalton Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.2% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. 159,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,507,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.