Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaos to earn $30.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

DAC stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. Danaos has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Danaos by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Danaos by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Danaos by 47.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

