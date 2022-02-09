DatChat Inc’s (NASDAQ:DATS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 9th

DatChat’s (NASDAQ:DATS) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 9th. DatChat had issued 2,891,567 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,003 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of DATS stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92. DatChat has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $18.50.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

