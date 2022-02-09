DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

DBVT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

