Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 2,532,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,480. The company has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DCPH. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.