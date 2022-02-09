Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 2.9% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 3.01% of Deckers Outdoor worth $297,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.67. 7,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

