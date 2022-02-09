Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 130,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 315,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.00 million and a PE ratio of -27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.63 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

