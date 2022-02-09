Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%.
DLA stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. 17,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,691. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.82% of Delta Apparel worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.
