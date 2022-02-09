DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.40

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

