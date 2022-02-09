Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $88.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

