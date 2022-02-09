Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 333 ($4.50) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 282.70 ($3.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.51. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.76.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,793.10). Insiders purchased a total of 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,635 in the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

