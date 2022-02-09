Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €164.33 ($188.88).

DB1 opened at €157.10 ($180.57) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

