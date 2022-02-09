Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Up 0%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €52.79 ($60.68) and last traded at €52.36 ($60.18). 1,719,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.34 ($60.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.80. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)
