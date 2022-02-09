Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

