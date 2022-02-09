DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. DHI Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

DHX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.