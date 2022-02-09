DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. DHI Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
DHX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
DHI Group Company Profile
DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHI Group (DHX)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.