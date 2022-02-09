Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 27,125 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $211,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,675,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 223,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $276.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $276.92. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

