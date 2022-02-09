Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 16,037 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Cintas worth $201,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $383.55 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

