Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 58,324 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of W. P. Carey worth $187,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 68.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

