Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.09% of Herc worth $198,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
HRI stock opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33.
About Herc
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
