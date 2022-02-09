Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

DDL traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 1,101,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,927. Dingdong has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 371,693 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

