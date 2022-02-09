Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $14,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $5,382,376. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

