Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 18,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 40,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.
About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)
