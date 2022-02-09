Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Up 1.9%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 18,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 40,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Get Distell Group alerts:

About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.