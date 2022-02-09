Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $21.27 billion and $762.99 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00313277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

