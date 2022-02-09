Dominion Energy (D) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

