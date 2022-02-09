Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

