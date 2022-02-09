Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Down 0.2%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 2,638 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Get Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.